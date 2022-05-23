Woodward County Commissioners on Monday allowed the burn ban to expire pending on the amount of rainfall that is in the forecast for the area on Monday and Tuesday.
“If the storms bypass us and we don’t get as expected, we may have to have an emergency meeting on Wednesday to reevaluate the ban,” said Commissioner Troy White after much discussion.
The burn ban has been in effect since mid-December.
Kristy Hill was present for the commissioners to sign the ESG grant for Northwest Domestic Crisis Woodward and Guymon locations.
“It’s a pleasure to work with the county to support the ESG grant and it’s one of the many grants we have to have signed in having the support of the county,” she said.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell requested the interlocal agreement with dispatch be tabled another week. The Commissioners agreed to the request.
Commissioners approved the Pledge and Guarantee County of Woodward being the beneficial owner of a Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, owned and operated by the Northwestern Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
Resolution R-22-31 contract agreement renewal Emergency and Transportation Revolving be extended by the request of the Oklahoma Cooperative Engineering Districts Board for the certain road and Bridge construction project as approved. This is for a project that Commissioner Clint White did in District 2 last summer.
Another item on the agenda was to transfer appropriations from CBRI district #2 into ETR Maintenance and Operation with the extended time frame. It was also approved.
The contract between Canadian County Juvenile Detention and Woodward County Board of Commissioners was tabled for further review.
Routine approvals were monthly officer reports, purchase orders and 4-weeks payroll.
