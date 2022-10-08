The Woodward County Commissioners will discuss the countywide burn ban at their weekly meeting Tuesday in the courthouse. The meeting will start at 10 a.m.
Commissioners are meeting on Tuesday due to offices being closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
Commissioners adopted a burn ban last week, one of 40-plus counties to have one currently.
An amendment will be discussed for Bid B-22-25 for the fairgrounds parking lot to change Order #1.
There will be a followup on the budget or the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year. Officials heard some preliminary numbers last week.
Also on the agenda is a renewal of Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Russell Farms LLC track in Section 34 T22N R21W 5.737 acres.
Routine items on the agenda include:
- Update on Grants
- Resolution R-22-57 determining maximum monthly expenditures for September 2022.
- Purchase Orders
- 4-Week payroll
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for September 2022
