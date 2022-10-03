The Woodward County Commissioners reinstated the countywide burn ban through Oct. 11 at Monday’s meeting in the courthouse.
“The exemptions that we’ve placed before with outdoor welding and cutting to be achieved when wind speeds are less than 20 mph. Firewatch outdoor cooking activities with outdoor campfires and bonfires are prohibited. Gas, charcoal fire cooking outside in a closed grilling receptacle are permitted as long as you are at least five feet from flammable vegetation and no fireworks,” said Commissioner Troy White.
The Commissioners looked over the numbers for the Woodward County Estimate of Needs and Budget for fiscal year 2022/2023. They also discussed if there was enough funds in the budget for a potential pay increase.
The budget will be re-evaluated this week by James Kuykendall with Britton, Kuykendall & Miller Certified Public Accountants and will be further discussed at the next weekly meeting.
Fair Board Chairman Monte Hepner and County Event Center General Manager Bailey Kafka were present to give the recommendation for the bid on fairgrounds parking lot expansion. The commissioners agreed with the fair board to go with the low base bid with no alternatives to Jackson Civil LLC from Enid for $549,784.00.
The bid for county wide striping was awarded to Action Safety & Supply with the bid per mile of $1,350 for single stripe $2,700 for double stripe and passing lane $950.
The county wide fog sealing bid was awarded to the only original bid to B & H paving for $2,250 per mile. The auditor approved the commissioners being able to include this bid in the running due to the wrong bid number attached to the document that was sent out for the bid and was of no fault of the vendor.
Tom Lucas updated the commissioners on grants that may be available. “
The Brownfields Program is an EPA program that has not had any significant money available for several years. However the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act puts money into that program,’ he said. “The purpose is to renovate or refurbish industrial or business sites that have been abandoned for one reason or another.
“The idea is to use Brownfields money to get the site ready for a new business or industry, including cleaning up any environmental issues that might exist. What we are doing now is trying to identify sites in Woodward County that might qualify. The chance for funding is greatly increased if you have a business or industry that is interested in moving into the site.”
Lucas also said the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has more funds available due to grant money from various legislation.
“Our rural water districts need financial assistance for several reasons. One is that some water lines need to be replaced as they have been in the ground a long time, some may need an additional water well, and other issues. OWRB is one source of assistance,” he said.
