“Never take anything that you don't know exactly what it is.” Pharmacist Tara Schultz from Randy’s Pharmacy said. “(Do) not take any medications from friends or family that is not something that's been prescribed to you from the doctor.”
Six overdoses and four additional deaths across the state since May have been attributed to fake pain pills, according to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesman Mark Woodward.
According to an OBN press release, an OBN investigation began in early May involving two individuals who overdosed and died in central Oklahoma after buying counterfeit oxycodone that tested positive for fentanyl.
“It (Oxycodone) is an opiate used for pain,” Schultz explained. “Like acute pain like if someone had a surgery, they could possibly be prescribed it. Also, some patients who have like chronic long term pain can be prescribed it as well. It comes in a couple different forms.”
According to Schultz, fentanyl is also a medication used for pain, but it only legally comes in the form of a patch, to prevent it from being abused. It is usually prescribed to patients with chronic pain.
“Somebody who has unmanageable pain or severe pain such as cancer patients,” Schultz said.
The fentanyl that's showing up in overdoses is not something that's coming through a pharmacy.
“Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than morphine or heroin,” Woodward said. “It is sold on the black market and used by drug organizations as a filler in heroin or pressed into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals.”
According to Woodward, most of the pills were blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram oxycodone.
“Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference,” Woodward said. “We are concerned there are more of these pills circulating the streets and we could see additional overdose victims.”
According to the release, OBN and DEA Tactical Diversion Squad are aggressively working to pursue and prosecute individuals responsible.
According to Woodward, three people have been arrested since this investigation began and several hundred fake oxycodone pills have been seized. Additional people are believed to be involved in the pill distribution.
OBN are asking anyone with information to contact their agency at 1-800-522-8031.
