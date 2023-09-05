Hailing from Mississippi and Louisiana respectively, Warren and Hanh House never expected to end up in Northwest Oklahoma; especially not for 11 years.
After being stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for the Marine Corps, Warren took a job with Chesapeake Energy in 2012. After working with them for about a year, he went to work for Air Products and Chemicals in Mooreland. He is currently an oil field equipment manager/sales rep for them. Hanh, who is Vietnamese, is a nail tech, and until recently, owned her own nail salon, House of Nails, until she merged with a hair salon on 34th St. in Woodward.
Both Warren and Hanh are very entrepreneurial. In addition to the nail salon business, Warren also has his own fitness training business at Peak Fitness, and they have recently opened a food truck, Banh Mi by Me, selling Vietnamese food. The name for their truck came from their 8-year old daughter, Amiyah.
“We’ve cooked our entire relationship, basically. It started off in Jacksonville before we were married. It was rough. I was living off base, so I didn’t get paid to have a family yet. So we did barbecue chicken and rice and noodles for the majority of our first 6 months. After we got married, it just continued, every weekend, since that was really the only time I had off, all of our friends would come over and we’d cook. That’s just always been something we’ve done,” Warren House said.
He continues, saying, “When we moved here [to Woodward] everybody would always be like, ‘Can you guys host a barbecue?’ We’d do crawfish boils and barbecues, I smoke meats, as well and she [Hanh] does really good on all the sides and whatnot.”
Whenever they would get to go back home to Louisiana, they would have banh mi sandwiches that Hanh’s sister-in-law would make. Outside of one place in Oklahoma City that they found, there was no place close that has banh mi, pho, and all the other Vietnamese dishes that they enjoy. So they decided to buy a food truck and make it themselves. They purchased the truck in June 2023 and after 2 weeks of round-the-clock cleaning and renovation on it, they officially opened.
“There’s 3 meats we serve right now. There’s a grilled pork and for those wondering, it’s a pork butt that I get and get sliced and then we have chicken breasts and chicken thighs. You get it with rice, but you don’t have to. You can get it with rice noodles, on a bed of lettuce or you can get it on the sandwich.”
There are also pickled carrots, cilantro and cucumber that come with it, as well as a chili sauce and their House sauce. And if you are thirsty, they also serve bubble tea with the tapioca pearls or bursting pearls, slushes and smoothies.
Due to their other jobs and family responsibilities - they have 4 kids ages 22 to 8 - they are only open on weekends. You can follow their Facebook page, Banh Mi by Me, to see where they will be and what times they will be open.
