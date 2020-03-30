“I am so very proud of our businesses and individuals responses even before the (government) recommendations came thru,” Buffalo Chamber President Jarie Coggins said. “We will get through this by caring for our community and all the children, elders and everyone in-between.”
For the most part, the Town of Buffalo is handling COVID-19 information and restrictions calmly, according to Buffalo Economic Development Director James Leonard.
“How much higher the counts will climb, and how long will we be going through this and trying to keep an economy going are certainly common concerns,” Leonard said. “Most all businesses have remained open, however, many of them have only been offering drive-up, curb-side, or delivery services.”
The community is also taking special care for their senior residents. Buffalo’s Senior Citizen center is providing meals through pick-up or delivery. Seniors also have the option to shop at Dollar General with fewer people in the store during a certain time as well, according to Leonard.
“We are doing the very best we can to comply with recommendations of the federal and state leaders,” Coggins said.
According to Leonard, rapidly developing programs and important information is consistently being forwarding out to Buffalo businesses, as well as for families and individuals through community social and paper media. He encourages residents to subscribe so they can stay up to date.
