With the state’s nearly $1.4 billion shortfall for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Oklahomans are going to feel the pinch in more ways than one.
Woodward Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds says Woodward Public Schools will experience budget cuts because of the shortfall, but they had already been preparing for months.
“We knew prior to the pandemic that WPS would be on track to lose about a half million dollars due to our decline in enrollment over the past few years, so we have been looking at strategies to make those cuts for months,” Reynolds explained. “We are grateful that the state is stepping up to make sure our schools will not have to make cuts for the remainder of the year.”
Federal stimulus dollars are on the way to help but there is still concerns over the decreased state funding in the next year.
“We know that the district will receive approximately $535,000 in federal stimulus dollars this year that can be carried over to the next fiscal year,” Reynolds said. “The missing piece of the puzzle right now is how much state funding for schools will be reduced next year, but we certainly hope and pray that the added stimulus funds will at least cushion the blow, or best case, protect us from additional cuts.”
Funding worries aside, Reynolds said the distance learning for Woodward students is going well after Oklahoma schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am seeing and hearing so many success stories of distance learning from all schools right now,” Reynolds said. “I got to peek in on a virtual elementary classroom yesterday where a student performed a science experiment, and his excitement and confidence was awesome. We have older students showing up to check in with their teachers during virtual office hours, and even a quick, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ from the teacher goes a long way.”
While the traditional graduation ceremony won’t take place for the graduating class of 2020, WPS is doing what they can to celebrate seniors as they end their high school careers.
“Right now our high school staff is working with our senior class officers and coordinating with parents to finalize plans for graduation the best we can,” Reynolds said. “Of course, we are also staying in touch with local, county, and state officials to make sure we do everything we need to do for the safety and well-being of our community. We are just like everyone else in that it is truly heartbreaking to not have those traditional events, but we will do anything and everything possible to honor and recognize the Class of 2020 as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.”
While school buildings have remained closed, the district has made it their mission to ensure their students are fed.
“As of today (4/21) we have served 26,812 meals since March 23rd, so our deliveries to nine locations around town have been very successful,” Reynolds reported. “This program will continue through May 22nd, which is the regular end of our contract year.
“We will reset and suspend meal delivery the week of May 25th, we will resume our meal distribution program on June 1st with our cafeteria staff preparing meals and volunteers delivering them. We have already reached out to the ecumenical faith community for volunteers, and we have had a very positive response already. This will be our norm throughout the summer.”
The backpack meal program will continue as well. Those who would like to donate to the program can send donation to PO Box 668 and just write backpack program on the memo line, according to Reynolds.
“We remain very concerned about our students in the community with respect to mental health, child abuse, and domestic violence,” Reynolds said. “Our counselors and teachers are working hard to reach out to every student, and I am very proud of the telehealth mental health program that is up and running.”
