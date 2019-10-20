Woodward City Commission will gather Monday evening at 7 p.m. for a brief meeting.
The board will take action on a consent docket containing a few routine items before taking action on a labor agreement between the City and I.A.F.F. Local 2560. The agreement is for one-year and increases benefit amounts for employees and families, along with an increase to the amount of pay for EMTs, according to City documents.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will also meet Monday evening. Following a brief consent docket, the Authority will take action on a second change order from Cardinal Engineering, Inc. relative to replacement of the 18th Street Sanitary Sewer Line, Project No. 12160, Phase 121.
