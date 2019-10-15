“It's almost been 22 years cancer free,” said Jeannine Moore, retired
secretary at the Woodward Middle School. “I’m very lucky.”
Moore was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 4, 1997. The diagnosis came as a surprise during a regular mammogram.
“I am a big proponent of getting your mammograms every year,” Moore said. “There's no breast cancer in my family, none whatsoever. I just went in for my regular mammogram and that's when they found it.”
Even though the cancer was only stage one and the lump so small she never felt it at all, the doctors took it very serious and moved fast. Moore had a mastectomy on Dec. 10th and started chemotherapy right after the first of the year.
“I remember meeting my oncologist on New Year's Eve,” Moore said. “After we got finished - my appointment was about five o'clock. And we decided we'd go eat and everybody was celebrating except me. I didn't feel like celebrating… It was a hard day.”
After treatment, Moore opted not to have the reconstructive surgery and she has never looked back or regretted that decision.
“I said I will never have that. I'm not big on surgery. I just never wanted that,” Moore explained. “So I wear a prosthesis. I just go get my new prosthesis. I’ve had about three or four I guess. Then I have to wear these special bras… I've never changed my mind.”
The six rounds of chemotherapy started in January and ended in April. Working at the school during the height of cold and flu season, Moore’s treatments were delayed after she came down with a respiratory infection due to her compromised immune system.
“I got really sick,” Moore said. “I mean I'm on the front line of everything. They (students) came to me if they're not feeling well, I take temperatures. Really, even 22 years ago, we didn't use a lot of the hand sanitizer… Everything’s so different now. Now I'm always using hand sanitizer. I'm very aware of germs.”
Moore said one of the most devastating things she had to go through was losing her hair. She had her hair cut short and prepared by purchasing a wig to match her hair color and the new hair style.
“But I hated the wig,” Moore stated. “So I would try to find hats and I wore a lot of hats."
Looking back, Moore laughed as she remembered being worried that her hat would blow off in the Oklahoma wind.
“And that happened a few times. I chased a few hats in the wind,” Moore said. “You know it's windy outside, but you're not so paranoid about it until you have to wear a hat.”
While a cancer diagnosis is never a good thing, Moore worried about the emotional toll it would take on her extended family, who had just suffered a loss.
“So, whenever I was diagnosed, I hated to tell my in laws, because we just had that loss and to me, cancer was just almost like a death sentence,” Moore said. “Everything's so different now, even the treatment.”
Moore said her family, friends and her church provided wonderful support and took care of her during the challenging time.
For the first few years after surgery and after her treatment ended, Moore lived in fear that the cancer would return. If she had a strange ache or pain, Moore would go to the doctor. She would ask questions and the doctor would run tests, afraid that the cancer would come back. But she said she’s kind of gotten through that now.
“Sometimes I feel like a ticking time bomb. Is this going to be the year?” Moore said. “Because, you know, most of the time it does come back.”
Moore’s first grandchild was only six months old when she was diagnosed. She is now grandmother to eight and is working to ensure her family takes the risk of breast cancer seriously.
“I have three daughters so of course I'm concerned about them. And I've tried to make sure that they stay on top of their mammograms.” Moore said.
*****
Important to know
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women who are 50 to 74 years old and are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years. Women who are 40 to 49 years old should talk to their doctor or other health care professional about when to start and how often to get a mammogram, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
