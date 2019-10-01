Mike McDonald led an active life in Beaver, Okla., enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, building, and spending time with his grandkids.
As is common with such an active life, the accountant noticed some pain in his shoulder in March of 2018. Thinking nothing of it, he went to his doctor to check it out.
“They thought it might be a torn rotator cuff,” said Mike’s wife Shelly McDonald. “They sent us to physical therapy. He did some physical therapy, (then) the doctor wanted him to have an MRI done on it.”
It took three tries to get approved for the MRI through their insurance.
“The first couple of times our insurance denied it,” McDonald said. “Finally, at the end of May (2018) we got one approved. Well our doctor had to fight for it because they did not approve it the third time, but she did fight for it and we got it approved.”
The results of the MRI completely shocked the McDonald family. Mike had stage four breast cancer.
“It had spread from his breast to his lymph nodes in his shoulder and his arm, and it was in his bone also,” McDonald recounted.
Already in stage four, Mike’s prognosis didn’t look good.
“They told us that he would need chemotherapy, that it had spread too much to do radiation,” McDonald said. “And they did tell us that they couldn’t cure Mike, but they might be able to slow the progression of his disease.”
Mike began chemo in July using a particularly aggressive type of treatment called Red Devil.
“That’s how toxic it was,” McDonald recalled, the emotion clear in her voice. “It took a real toll on him. His immune system was depressed, and he was likely to get colds. We tried to keep him as isolated as we could, but we are a big, close family. He spent a lot of time in the hospital.”
Mike received treatment for the cancer in Dallas, TX so he could stay close to his daughters and grandkids. Despite the bleak outlook, Mike was never the type of person to dwell on the negative and worked to live life to the fullest.
“He was always very positive,” Mike’s daughter Anna Bridwell said. “He would set goals for himself to meet as far as, like, walking. When they decided to come home from Dallas, he wanted to make sure that everyone knew it was to finish living, not come home to die.”
Mike fought to stay strong for his family during this difficult time.
“I think that was more for us than it was for anybody,” Bridwell said. “Even when he was in his weakest days, he was still being strong for us. We were still leaning on him emotionally even though he was leaning on us physically for the first time ever.”
Though he continued to get sicker, Mike remained positive, surrounded by a strong support system.
“He had a super good attitude,” McDonald said. “He was always positive and always going to beat this and always doing his best to try. But it was just so far gone… We have a good church family; we have good friends. Everybody stood by us and took care of us.”
Once the cancer spread to his lungs, it became difficult for him to breathe and the chemo continued to wreak havoc on his body. On April 1, 2019, at the much-too-young age of 57, Mike passed away.
“We called the girls the weekend before he died, he died on a Monday,” McDonald explained. “That Saturday morning before he asked me to take him to the hospital. So, I did, here in Beaver. We called in all the girls and the grandkids.”
Mike said his goodbyes to his three daughters and six grandkids before passing away peacefully that Monday afternoon. His seventh grandbaby was born just a short time after his passing.
Since Mike’s fight with breast cancer, his family is warning others to remember that male breast cancer is a legitimate threat that is not discussed enough, which could ultimately cost lives. Mike’s mother was a breast cancer survivor, which increased his risk of contracting the disease.
“I think I want people to know that – I know male breast cancer counts for less than one percent of cancer diagnosis, but it is something that can happen to men,” McDonald emphasized. “And almost 40 percent of men who are diagnosed with breast cancer die from it, because by the time their symptoms are found it’s already stage three or four. Mike had blood work done and his blood work came back fine. We really didn’t have a lot of symptoms to go on. Looking back, I can see that he was tired more often than usual, but we attributed that to him working so hard.”
Men who are at a higher risk of breast cancer such as those with a family history of the disease, should talk to their doctor about regular checks. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of male breast cancer can include painless lumps, thickening of breast tissue, changes to skin covering breasts such as dimpling, puckering, redness, or scaling, changes to your nipple such as redness or scaling, or a nipple that begins to turn inward.
Talk to your doctor for more information about male breast cancer.
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a six-part series on breast cancer awareness and the various aspects of breast cancer.
