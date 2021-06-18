“So many of us have been cooped up for so long and need something magical and outdoors to escape to,” said Oklahoma State Parks Senior Naturalist Coordinator Angelina Stancampiano.
In order to bring a bit of enchantment to the area, Boiling Springs is hosting a special “Fantastical Forest” exhibit from June 25th through August 6th this summer.
“I envision for the Fantastical Forest to be a great addition to the experience everyone sees and hears around the Boiling Spring,” said Boiling Springs State Park Manager Tucker Heglin. “With the different sights and sounds this exhibit will add, it will accompany the natural aspects and really give a new perspective for this area of the park.”
This event is an opportunity to experience native flora and fauna in a whimsical and accessible way, according to Heglin.
“This 6 week exhibit will be in the area behind the front office around the spring with a mural and more,” Stancampiano explained. “It is a short, accessible, walk through experience full of sights and delicate sounds.”
Open to the public, this self-guided exhibit is open day or night for guests of all ages, from the youngest visitors to those most seasoned. The paved exhibit is marked with large, legible text and scannable QR codes, Heglin said.
“We hear about art exhibits or installations coming to big cities,” Stancampiano said. “We wanted to bring a special limited time exhibit to our small towns where our parks are located.”
The exhibit is in collaboration with Oklahoma State Parks.
“This project is sponsored by the National Environmental Education Foundation through their 2020 Covid-19 Restoration and Resilience Fund,” Stancampiano said. “It is for public spaces that were impacted by Covid with increased visitation (impact on trails, overflow of people) and decreased abilities (fewer staff, volunteers can't come, no formal programs).”
In a peaceful setting with no flashing lights or loud noises, the exhibit is accessible with large print signs, QR codes and audio recordings of the signs, etc. Plus it is all solar powered, according to Stancampiano.
“The idea is to create a small fantastical experience, an exhibit that is limited time and can be experienced day or night,” Stancampiano shared. “It will be open all day and evening. It is especially magical at night when fireflies are shining, frogs croaking, and solar lights twinkling.”
For more information, email boilingsprings@travelok.com or call (580) 256-7664.
Note: Prior to the exhibit opening, a Fantastical Forest Art Day will be held at the park office on Tuesday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Artist Becca West will be painting a mural for the special exhibit and there will also be story time and kids crafts at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
