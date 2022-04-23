Boiling Springs Golf Club is having a busy spring with events attracting golfers from across Oklahoma and the United States.
On April 30th there will be 80 golfers from 12 states - California to North Carolina - coming to Woodward for the first time. It is a members-only tournament scheduled and promoted by Golfers Journal.
May 9th and 10th are the dates of the 4A State Golf Championship of Oklahoma high school boys who are from four regions in the state. In addition to coaches, staff, and family members attending this event, there will be 72 to 100 golfers competing at the Boiling Springs Golf Club.
How did Boiling Springs attract and get these two specialized golf events to come to rural Oklahoma?
“It started when my boss got out his drone and photographed the golf course,” said Boiling Springs Golf Club General Manager and Superintendent Jeff Wagner. “We got high-quality drone shots that captured the aesthetic we created after removing tens of thousands of Eastern Red Cedar trees. Then we were featured on both the cover and inside of 2021 Travel and Tourism edition of Golf Oklahoma magazine.
“What’s really exciting for us is that the Golf Oklahoma feature (on Boiling Springs Golf Club) spilled over into being in two back-to-back August magazines including Golf Industry Magazine and Golf Course Management Magazine. They have cover photos and feature articles of us. And, the positive power of social media created an excitement off those drone photos I put on Twitter back in 2020.”
Wagner said after the club was featured in magazines he was contacted by Golfers Journal last fall.
“They had interest in visiting our site after hearing about us in social media,” Wagner said. “This allows small rural isolated operations like us to really tap into that pipeline to connect with destination golfers. It is almost an obsessed crowd of guys ready to travel across the country to a small town in search of a buried treasure.
“The Golfers Journal is only about five years old. They put out quarterly editions. It’s a “members only” magazine that has a professional, well-written content by guys that cover the world’s best courses.”
Wagner said Golfers Journal pioneered a ‘members only’ society.
“Members get access to the content of the quarterly magazine that features golf courses for events only members can attend. The magazine is member driven and they have members all over the globe. What they created is unique to them and it skyrocketed their popularity.
“When you look across the country to see what businesses benefited from COVID, golf is absolutely at the top of the list. There’s never been a greater demand to get out of the city to seek out the secluded, off-the-beaten-path locations. Boiling Springs is now one of those ‘sought after’ golf courses.”
Wagner said the course in 2005 had 5,000 rounds of golf. That has skyrocketed into 16,000 rounds the last two years.
“That’s an explosion of volume,” he said. “This wasn’t just some random deal. They’re coming here for a reason, because we have something that nobody has and that everybody wants.”
Golfer’s Journal developed a unique lottery system based on agreements they have with the elite high-end private and public golf clubs. They now have thousands of members all over the world. Every year they post a list of a lottery system to have members’ names put in for a drawing to play on one or more of these elite golf courses across the U.S. Some courses already have a waiting list. Woodward’s golf course at Boiling Springs State Park is one of the featured venues in 2022.
In the April 30 tournament, golfers will play an 18-hole “Two Man-Best Ball” game in the morning, an 18-hole “Skins” game in the afternoon, and then there will be a putting contest Saturday night on a lighted area of the golf course. This is a private event not accessible to the public.
The state tournament in May is also a first-time event for this area.
A representative from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association contacted the athletic director of Woodward Public Schools, Jacob Miller, who contacted Wagner and the association then scheduled the 4A state tournament at Boiling Springs.
Organizers are expecting 300 people a day on May 9-10 for the championship, plus qualifying players will be in town on May 7-8 for practice rounds.
In addition to the golfers, there will be coaches, officials, and family members of the student golfers attending this event. The course is closed to the public on those days and requires alternative transportation and parking within Boiling Springs State Park to accommodate all participants.
City Manager Shaun Barnett, Industrial Foundation President Alan Case, Tourism Director Rachael Van Horn, Miller and Woodward boys golf coach Shane Pinckard have all worked with Wagner to prepare for the tournament. The size of the tournament in a small town requires community involvement and cooperation. This in turn creates a boost to Woodward’s economy due to hotels, restaurants, shopping, and gasoline that the attendees will utilize, thus boosting the local economy.
“There is definitely a shared excitement throughout the community to band together and find a way to pull this off at a high level,” Wagner said. “We want them to come back. This is such a colossal showcase opportunity for us in Woodward, Oklahoma.”
Cooper’s Barbecue will provide the meals for all four days. “He just jumped right in and didn’t hesitate,” Wagner said.
There are four regionals in Class 4A with the top three teams in each qualifying plus a number golfers from non-qualifying teams depending on their regional finish.
Golfers will play 36 holes on May 9 and the final 18 holes on May 10 to determine the team and individual champions.
“Everyone in town is working diligently and collaboratively and in coordination with each other to pull this off at a high level. I am just so excited that Woodward as a community sees the opportunity here for tourism, for the economy, and a chance to showcase our property. This is a huge deal for us, and we want them to come back,” Wagner said.
