Woodward County Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting is Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will consider a permit for public service pipeline crossing from Pioneer Telephone Cooperative for fiber optics network throughout Woodward County.
A resolution for disposing of desk phones, computers, printer and a Panasonic fax machine for the county clerk’s office will be considered.
In addition to regular business, commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations within the general funds to finish up Fiscal Year 2020/2021.
The board will consider an acknowledgment to give permission for District 3 to make a drainage ditch to a creek between NS199 and NS200 on Western Avenue located on Stricker land.
Detention services agreements with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and Sac & Fox Nation will be considered for Fiscal Year 2021/2022.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of a rock trailer, front end blade, McCulloch chainsaw, dump truck, air hydraulic jacks, 2 ton jack, Honda 5.5 engines, hydraulic bottle jack and a pop machine for District 2.
The board will have discussion and possible action about courthouse lawn maintenance, including mowing, flower beds and spraying.
An application for eligibility for a federal property donation program to receive federal surplus property will be considered.
