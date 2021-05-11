The Woodward Public School Administration Building was packed Monday evening as the Woodward Board of Education recognized 2021 Teacher of the Year Lauren Stahlman, as well as the provisional valedictorians and salutatorians.
Stahlman teachers at Horace Mann Elementary School.
The board approved the consent agenda, including the annual district wellness policy, an interlocal agreement with Woodward County, along with other items of a routine nature.
“Item G is a really important piece of the puzzle in our community the interlocal agreement between the County and Woodward schools,” Superintendent Kyle Reynolds explained. “They have been super responsive to us and obviously really helpful with some of our construction projects.”
The board discussed the allocation of CARES III federal relief funds. According to Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch, surveys were sent out to parents and staff to help decide where the biggest needs in the District are. The top three items identified were teacher retention, updated curriculum, and new technology.
In action topics, the board approved a correcting payment of $350 for a substitute during the 2018/2019 school year. This item would have been taken care of immediately, had it not been from a previous fiscal year, according to Reynolds.
The board also went into executive session concerning the reemployment of certified and support staff for the 2021/2022 school year.
The board of education meets monthly in the administration building.
