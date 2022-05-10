Woodward’s Board of Education held is final meetnig of the regular school session on Monday in the administration building.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Cedar Heights 4th grader Adalyn Compton.
Woodward High School Valedictorians and Salutatorians were recognized. Some students were not present due to sporting events.
Valedictorians are: Alexa Bell, Abriana Braley, Sofey Burnett, Colby Covalt, Carlos Crespo, Airyn Farley, Guadalupe Hernandez, Peyton Hughes, Leslie Klassen, Kelsy Martinez, Emmerson McDonald, Allie Patten, Wyatt Pope, Yasmin Reyes, Jaime Rocha Lopez and Zoey Taylor.
Salutatorians are: Lauren Pingry, Eli Davis, Allie DonCarlos, Bryanna Evans, Caiden Devine, Norah Campbell, Kaylee Dobson, Brailee Cloyd, Patten Childers, Faith O’Handley and Justyce Wilson.
Assistant Superintendent Jerry Burch went over the financial updates and what can be expected starting on July 1, 2022.
“Child Nutrition will go back to how things were pre-pandemic. Free, reduced and pay lunches will be in effect,” he said.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gave his monthly report which included the recognition of Emily Beaner elected as the 2022 State Reporter for FFA.
The state golf championship started on Monday at Boiling Springs and “the course is in immaculate condition,” Reynolds said.
An OSSAA official met and spoke with Reynolds Monday morning and said, “your crew has made my job so easy, they have taken care of everything.”
Reynolds gave an honorary tip of the hat to the coaches and volunteers that assisted with the tournament.
Also included in the superintendent’s report was the summer school program and summer maintenance projects.
“Summer school for the lower grades is all about STEM activities, field trips are planned and hands on fun things to do,” Reynolds said.
Principals are making lists of specific maintenance projects to be done in their schools. Site tours will also take place to look at these areas of need along with routine walk through of each building to make sure all items are taken care of during the summer.
Preliminary ACT data for Woodward High School students have come back. Sixty-one percent of students improved their scores from October to April.
High School Principal Ron Sunderland said, “our average went up 1.7%. We were at 17.9% and our goal was 19.2% so we fell a little short. However, some of our students went up 9 points, so we feel good about that.”
All items on the consent agenda were approved. The Temporary Appropriation for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 was approved.
The board held an executive session to discuss rehiring certified staff and support staff.
The next board meeting will be held in June in the administration building
