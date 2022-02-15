Woodward Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Monday. The Pledge of Allegiance was lead by 8th grader Denym Crabtree.
Board members recognized Chamber of Commerce Student Citizens of the Year Josie Jones and Kyle Martin, both high school juniors.
The Board approved the $5,000 National Board Certified Stipends for the 2021-2022 school year as presented.
All items were approved on the consent agenda.
In the Superintendent’s report, Kyle Reynolds spoke about COVID attendance since the last meeting.
"The week before the snow, Cedar Heights attendance was at 73%. It went up at the beginning of that next week about 10%. Then with the snow days and the time to recover, that next Monday, attendance was at 95%. So the snow days did us a big favor," Reynolds said.
He added, “last week, we had our focus group sessions that response are facilitated by the School Board Association had seven groups over the course of the day - admin, teachers, support staff, students, parents, community members, business leaders. A lot of folks that dedicated their time to come up and participate in those.
"We're waiting for the report come back from Oklahoma State School Board Association to give us some guidance on themes, that have come out of that and next steps that we can take.”
Jerry Burch, deputy superintendent and Lesa Tune discussed the treasurer’s report. “
We received the CDC grant of $300,000 but it can only be used for certain things and has to be spent by June 30th or we loose the funding. We have hired a new custodian at each location, bought a couple laptops for contact tracers, medical and cleaning supplies,” Tune said.
“So far we have about $95,000 left. We are looking into maybe getting air purifiers for in offices and are planning for more cleaning supplies,” Burch added.
Burch discussed the CARES funds the school received.
" . . It states that 20% has to be spent on learning. So that 20% which equals to about $800,000, which we are looking at spending on summer school and after school programs, things that would be directly for learning. We are going to set that aside and address summer school in the next couple of years because that money doesn’t have to be spent until 2024."
The ECF emergency connectivity fund is funded through the federal E-Rate program for end user devices, iPads, Chromebooks, and hot spots.
Burge told the board, "we got our ECF funding so we'll be able to replace all of our Chromebooks and iPads. We plan to have enough iPads for every child from pre-d through third, and then replace all of the Chromebooks from third grade on up. We should get our switches that we ordered last year, they are being shipped on the 19th. These will replace all of our switches to have 10 Gigs.”
The Board approved the personnel report that was discussed in the executive session.
The Board accepted the receipt of the auditor’s report and findings for FY 2020-2021 that was presented by Pat Carroll (Chas. W. Carroll, Public Accountant).
