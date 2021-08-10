Woodward Public School Board of Education recognized the Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) as Parliamentary Procedure National Champions during the meeting Monday evening.
In addition to receiving certificates for Level Three parliamentary procedure 2021 National first place winners, several teammates also received a $50,000 full tuition scholarship from Solomon University.
“Woodward is known nationally as the parliamentary procedure team, and there's a good reason for it,” Sawyer Zimmerman said via video from Stillwater. “In the past four years, Woodward has brought home gold each year, and three first overall placements and third overall placement. I am honored to be a two time national champion with parliamentary procedure.”
Ionization air cleaning systems have been ordered to be installed in the schools this year beginning with the Early Childhood Center, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
“To create a much cleaner environment. We looked at some studies and some research,” Reynolds said. “We feel good about that as an added layer.”
Ionization technology can be used in heating and air conditioning systems to generate charged particles to filter the air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We still have all the hand sanitizing stuff, we've got a lot more touchless water fountains and faucets,” Reynolds said. “We’re recommending social distancing best we can. Recommend wearing masks when people need to in situations where they can’t really be social distancing, and we'll go from there.”
In addition to routine items on the consent agenda, the board approved the prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process and form as provided by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) after the passing of HB 1775.
House Bill 1775 states, no teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts:
• one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,
• an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,
• an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex,
• members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex
• an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex,
• an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex,
• any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex, or
• meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.
Action topics approved by the board were the updated COVID-19 pandemic plan and the 2021-2022 radio broadcasting agreement with Z-92.
Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch updated the board on the school district’s finances via video conference saying because of a loss of students and Oklahoma’s new funding formula, they are starting out the new year with a very conservative approach.
“We had a little different philosophy this year starting the year,” Reynolds said.
After executive session, the August district personnel report and 2021-2022 athletic extra duty stipends were approved.
