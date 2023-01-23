Woodward Board of Education members made it official on Monday, accepting the resignation of Superintendent Kyle Reynolds at a special meeting.
Board members voted to 5-0 to accept the resignation. Reynolds had announced last week that he was stepping down on June 30 after nine years of leading the district.
The vote came after a 35-minute executive session.
Prior to the executive session, Reynolds highlighted some of the district’s accomplishments in recent years including the state-acclaimed Technical Application Program and a new program partnering with Western Plains Youth and Family Services, among others.
Board President Leah Barby read a statement thanking Reynolds for his service to the school district.
Board members also voted 5-0 to contract with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist with the search for a new superintendent.
The OSSBA’s base package costs $8,000 and includes most everything involved in a search from marketing the opening to handling the search process, candidate reseach and more.
“It’s pretty much everything needed to hire a superintendent,” Barby said, noting the organization will work with the board through the entire process.
Also, board members voted to go with an additional $750 for the OSSBA’s communications package.
“There’s not much discussion in my mind,” said board member B. J. Williams prior to the vote. “It’s very important that we do this and do it the right way.”
*****
Most school administrators and officers in the central administration building will have a new home for a while due to the flooding over the Christmas holiday.
The central administration will be located at 1603 34th St., Suite 5 until repairs are completed in the main administration building.The move was made on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.