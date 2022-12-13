The Woodward Board of Education met Monday evening in the media center at Woodward High School.
Principal Ron Sunderland took the board on a tour of the school to discuss some upgrades that are needing to be made and to highlight the changes that have been made.
Hopeful big upgrades to be made in the near future are the auditorium, restrooms and, becoming increasingly more important, a more secure entrance. Highlights on the tour included a weather station built by physics and AP classes. The solar panels produce enough electricity to put in a charging station for student chromebooks.
“With the solar panels, you are able to grow plants underneath it like the students are doing now, so it doesn’t waste the land underneath it. Thirty percent of the light for the solar panels comes from below. We are going to expand this over on the east side of the football field and there will be 30 panels with the farm under. We hope to use the power for a marquee out front,” Sunderland said.
Another highlight included looking at the beginning set up of the new E-Sports teams practice room. “Last year was our first year for E-Sports and we ranked second in the region which encompasses nice states in the middle of the U.S.,” Sunderland said.
Jay States with Chas. W. Carroll, P.A. gave the presentation of the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit. The only thing of concern for were the activity fund purchase orders. States noted numerous purchase orders were not signed and “5 of 76 invoices were not signed. Six out of 100 district purchase orders were dated after the invoice indicated goods or services were ordered.”
Chas. W. Carroll, P.A. was also present and spoke regarding another option for the activity fund. “There is a program where it can be done online with a place for them to sign off on for who is actually ordering these items and can be followed to allow for transparency per the state.”
Sunderland also spoke regarding high school dropout rates for last year.
“A big part of this is from having the detention center up the road due to having students we couldn’t locate who went on the report. We have a new way to track those students when they come for only a couple days and then are shipped off to another detention center. We had 27 dropouts last year and 22 of them were from the detention center.”
Site principals also spoke of their Student Academic Performance Reports. Eighth grade state testing and pre-ACT test are not aligned.
“When looking at math for 2021, 67% of our kids met the ACT benchmark for 8th grade (and) 63% did this year and it is out of line because only 24% passed the state test. We thought that if they scored high on the ACT then they would do good on the state testing because the ACT is more rigorous, but that is not the case,” said WMS Principal Sarah Hall.
Eighth grade ELA teacher, Sonya Covalt spoke on this, “The focus is not so much on grammar and usage of mechanics as there is on the ACT. The writing portion ACT is different from the state testing.”
Board member BJ Williams also agreed, “If you are requiring all these state tests, it only makes sense that they are aligned with the ACT’s.”
Treasurer Jerry Burch spoke to the schools grade cards, “ECC is being accountable for the same categories but she only has a number for one and that is for chronic absenteeism, so no matter what they do, they will always receive an F on the report card. Every single one of the other buildings had a C except for Highland Park and they had a B. The high school was .5 points away from getting a B. Both middle schools were within three points of having a B. They have been working very hard.”
Board members also approved the consent agenda.
