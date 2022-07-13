Some 400 educators attended the engageOK professional development program held Monday at Woodward High School.
WHS Principal Ron Sunderland talked about the event during his report to Woodward Board of Education members at Monday’s meeting.
This was the first engageOK event held live in two years (it was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic). Woodward was the first stop of seven across the state for engageOK
“Talking to the state department, registration is down across the state,” Sunderland noted. “it’s one of those things you just have to get rolling back into.”
Sunderland said visitors were very complimentary of the school’s facility.
“Our custodians and maintenance did a great job of getting the building ready,” Sunderland said. “We received lots of good compliments.”
Assistant Superintendent Jerry Burch went over financial reports and said it looked as if the district would end up with a carryover of around $2.6 million going into the summer months. In terms of tax protests, Burch said the school has a court date in November on one of the protests.
Burch also noted the child nutrition program goes back to the regular format after two years of free meals for all kids. Burch said districtwide the percentage of students eligible for free and reduced price meals is typically between 53 and 55 percent with some sites higher.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, joining the meeting via zoom from Washington D.C., where he is attending a national conference, said there are probably a dozen certified positions still open in the district.
“It gets really hard to recruit when you get into July,” he said. “Our principals continue to beat the bushes to find the staff that we need for next year and game plan for what (to do) if we don’t get the positions filled.”
Reynolds said the district was partnering with Western Plains Youth and Family Services to help kids through a program called Community Outreach and Prevention Education, where students who are struggling will be able to receive some “pretty intensive support.”
Board members went through their annual reorganization with Leah Barby elected president and Chad Mead vice president.
Board members approved a lengthy consent agenda after a little discussion.
One item noted was the agreement between the school and the Northwest Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center for educational services.
“It’s something that we’ve done for many, many years,” Reynolds said. “We send a teacher out there five days a week three hours a day.”
Reynolds said conversations are going to to perhaps provide a bit of the popular Technical Applications Program for students at the detention center.
Board members also approved various routine action topics on temporary budgets and estimates of needs along with recommendations of food items and supplies for the child nutrition program.
Also approved were handbooks for the high school, middle school, elementary schools and transportation department.
Sunderland noted one change in the high school handbook is being made to solidify the honors program by incorporating ACT scores into the calculations.
Board members also set the filing period for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the board. Filing will be Aug. 1-3 for the election on Nov. 8. To file, you must live in that ward. If no one files for the position, the board can eventually appoint anyone from any of the wards in the district.
After an executive session that lasted a little over an hour, the board approved the July personnel report.
