Woodward Public School Board of Education members discussed finances during the meeting Monday evening.
According to Treasurer Lesa Tune, the district has approximately $2.5 million carry over this year.
Tune reported that the district has used "roughly $4.4 million (In CARES Act funding). And so we have about $2.4 million left."
The biggest hurt to the district right now is losing students, according to Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch.
“The loss of kids in pre-K and kindergarten is telling me that our younger families are moving away,” Burch said. “And that's a major concern for Woodward.”
“The school district’s biggest expense is salary,” Burch added. “We’ve been very aggressive this year absorbing positions … We're gonna have to absorb more positions.”
According to Burch, the district has cut an estimated $1.5 million in salaries. As they constantly evaluate positions to figure out how things can be done differently, they are also concerned about not having enough teachers if more students enroll than are anticipated, especially in the Early Childhood Center.
Oklahoma has seen 9,000 fewer pre-K and kindergarten students statewide, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
A $1.5 million loss in state aid was a big surprise last year. The budget was based on a $500,000 loss in state aid. Even though the district anticipated a loss, the reduction in staff ended up not being fast enough. Additional legislative changes could make the next few years even worse, according to Burch.
Fortunately, extra curricular activities like the exSTREAM after-school program at Highland Park and Horace Mann and the TAP program at the middle school will not suffer from the financial difficulties. Burch attributes a lot of benefit to aggressive grant-writing.
“TAP program helps our sixth graders take a good, hard look at a lot of things that they wouldn't normally get to look at in depth,” Burch said. “The TAP program has done extreme great things for our kids.”
Reynolds said they’ve trimmed wants and are now down to cutting things that at some point could end up adversely effecting the students.
“Our fear is that this time next year is worse,” Reynolds said.
The board approved keeping Lance Semmel as president and Leah Barby as vice-president.
Routine items on the consent agenda were approved including the Hawkins certified teacher recruitment stipends for July 2021, an agreement with the City of Woodward regarding resource officers for the next fiscal year and virtual education program policy and application updates.
The fiscal year 2021 temporary budget appropriations for the general fund, coop fund building fund and building bond fund was approved.
The board approved the cash fund estimate of needs and requests for appropriations for the building fund and for the Hawkins fund.
Financial reports for fiscal year 2022 were approved.
Recommendations for office supply vendors, SPC Office Supplies and Devine’s Stationary were approved.
The board approved recommendations for custodial supply vendors based on items presented from Jenkins & Price and Home Depot Pro.
Recommendations for food items and supplies from vendors were approved from Ben E. Keith and Mid-America Wholesale.
Recommendations for bread from Earthgrains and milk and juice from Hiland Dairy for the child nutrition program were approved.
The board approved new encumbrances, claims, supplemental claims and additional payroll for July 2021.
The board approved payroll encumbrances for July 2021, with official documentation to be presented to the board at the august meeting.
The board went into an executive session to discuss the July district personnel reports, which were approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.