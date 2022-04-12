Two new principals were hired at Monday’s Woodward Board of Education meeting.
Heather Cupp will be the new principal at Cedar Heights Elementary School, replacing the retiring Teri Ganes. Cupp is currently teaching third grade at Horace Mann Elementary School.
Michelle Ham, a special education teacher at Woodward Middle School, will be the new assistant principal at the north campus, replacing Diana Ball who is retiring.
Those hirings were approved after the board’s executive session.
During the executive session, board members received updates on the recent jury trial that awarded $350,000 to a former teacher who sued the district.
“There are still a number of details and decisions to be made moving forward regarding the outcome of the recent jury trial,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. “The board received an update last night from opposing counsel, but no decisions have been made yet.”
Earlier during the meeting, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Adam Wells, an ECC student. Benjamin Williams was sworn in to the Office No. 2 seat and Sonya Covalt was recognized as Teac her of the Year.
Woodward Outstanding FFA Students were recognized. Dana Bay, a volunteer parent and one of the coaches of the Woodward shooting sports team, spoke regarding the program and the student’s success.
“Every year that I can go back to 2016, we have had either junior or senior team sporting clays place in state as a runner up or as a champion. State is on Wednesday . . . and we qualified at regionals last week. Thursday we have an invitational competition,” Bay said.
Kyle Reynolds’ report included a wind advisory for Tuesday and with all the fires happening nearby.
“We’ve got kids that have been golfing, soccer, softball, baseball, tennis and an eSports team that are in full swing,” Reynolds said. “At the beginning of May, Woodward is hosting the State Golf Tournament at the Boiling Springs Golf Course. We are also in season for state testing. Juniors took the ACT last week.”
Items on the consent agenda are approved in one motion unless a board member wishes to expand information and discuss an item separately.
The Interlocal Agreement between Woodward County and Woodward Public Schools is “a really important part of how we get things done. The county and the city are always ready to come to our assistance if and when we need anything. We don’t take that for granted. That is not something that happens in every community across the state, so it is very much appreciated,” said Reynolds.
The agreement between Clearwater Enterprises and WPS predates Reynolds as superintendent but was very thought out.
“It is for the delivery of natural gas resources that have benefited us over the years. A couple years ago with the Polar Vortex, it shielded us from a huge cost. When talking with colleagues and other parts of the state that didn’t have agreements with these third party providers, they had six figure increases in their natural gas delivery during that cold snap,” Reynolds said.
Item J for David Reisdorph would be for a new activity account for Woodward High School Science Club.
Woodward High School Principal Ron Sunderland spoke of the club with excitement.
“He (Reisdorph) got funding for an Agro Tech Farm and 6 solar panels are already up and plans to build a bigger farm of 20 panels behind the football field. Right now, it’s going to provide for a garden, farm and maybe a charging station for students’ chromebooks and iPads.”
Sunderland continued “His physics students have been involved in the stars explorers program. They have six hours to complete a task through this program, they finished in the top six in the nation and qualified to go to nationals in May. All of his classes physics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry are all working in partnership on all of these projects.”
Reisdorph spoke up after Sunderland, “with putting competitions into the curriculum it keeps students engaged in learning. We do have some funds, but we just need a place to park it safely and to put funds for future activities.”
The Board approved all items in the consent agenda.
Managing Editor Johnny McMahan contributed to this report.
