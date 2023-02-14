Woodward Board of Education members voted unanimously on two major coaching hires at their meeting Monday night.
Ken Gordon will be the next Woodward Boomer head football coach. Gordon has spent the last five years as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Prior to that, he was an associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Kearney State in Nebraska. He also has coaching stops at Emporia State in Kansas, Minnesota State and Pierce Junior College in California.
New fast pitch and slow pitch softball coach is Jacey Dauphin, who is currently the softball coach at Arnett. Prior to Arnett, Dauphin coached seven years at Vici. She also has stops in Laverne, Buffalo and Wellington, Kan.
Her team at Arnett last fall was 24-11 and ranked in the top 10 in Class B, coming within a game of the state tournament.
Board members on Monday also approved the annual $5,000 stipend for national board certified teachers in the district.
Henry Jett, a kindergarten student at the Early Childhood Center where Monday’s meeting was held, started the evening by leading the pledge of allegiance.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gave an update on the progress of repairs from the water damage, noting that crews are at the administration building and progress is being made.
Board members also heard a report from Athletic Director David Norton on upcoming spring sports and other events.
Woodward will be hosting a regional powerlifting meet for the third year in a row and spring sports kicks off on March 2 with baseball and March 3 with soccer.
Board President Leah Barby noted the application process for the superintendent search is open now through March and there is a survey on the school’s website for community input.
Also recognized at Monday’s meeting were the Chamber of Commerce Student Citizens of the Year, high school juniors Barrett Love and Lilian Higareda.
Board members also took a tour of the early childhood center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.