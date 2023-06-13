Woodward Board of Education members heard several reports and approved school handbooks during their monthly meeting at the high school on Monday.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said summer school is in full swing from the elementary level through high school with several fun things planned as well.
He also gave an update on progress with repairs and updates on the high school auditorium after water damage over Christmas.
Reynolds noted the school is finishing up its 13th year in the GEAR UP program with one more year to go. Among other things, the program paid for concurrent enrollment books and fees for high school students taking college classes.
Board members also heard reports on Project AWARE, which will be entering its fifth year.
Coordinator Andi Hopper said the program focuses on increasing awareness of mental heath issues in students, providing training to school personnel and other adults to detect and respond to mental health issues and connecting students and families to needed services.
Over the life of the program, Hopper said “over 1,700 community members have engaged in student mental health by attending community events and being taught the importance of student mental health.”
“Over the course of the grant our ability to catch students that need help has increased tremendously,” Hopper said.
She added that nearly 300 students are receiving mental health services as part of the AWARE program.
“We are making strides showing that this works and impacts students,” Hopper said.
After the reports, board members approved a lengthy consent agenda, then after some discussion also approved handbooks for the high school, middle school, elementary schools and the transportation handbook.
Also approved was an annual resolution for schools and libraries universal services (E-rate) for the upcoming school year.
Board members tabled votes on salary structures for support personnel, non-certified directors and certified personnel to take a little more time to get more information and numbers.
