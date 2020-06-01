Woodward County Commissioners short meeting was live streamed on the Ready Woodward Facebook page from the civil defense room of the basement in the courthouse Monday morning.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported that Phase 3 of the governor’s plan of reopening the state will run until the end of the month with only about 1,000 active COVID-19 cases.
There are now five cases in Woodward County. Texas County has less and less with their recovery rate very, very high, according to Lehenbauer.
The COVID-19 continuity operational plan or security of the courthouse protective measures is still reportedly working well and the board took no additional action.
Commissioners tabled consideration for a federal funding certification for the Coronavirus Relief Fund as created by the CARES Act. According to Lehenbauer, it will have to be filed through FEMA instead of the CARES Act, as he had hoped.
Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported the Willoughby Break Out Show and Sale for sheep is this weekend and she is hoping this will become a repeat event for the area.
The show starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and the sale will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
A Pioneer Telephone contract with the Woodward County Health Department was not ready for the board’s consideration and the item was tabled for next week.
The board approved and signed a proposed County bridge rehab for District 1 number 94 bridge over Bearcat Creek which has been submitted by Circuit Engineering District 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.