Woodward Board of Education members were greeted by a room full of concerned parents, students and teachers on both sides of the issue of the honors program revisions at their monthly meeting on Mnday.
The open forum policy states that the limit is three on one particular subject, however the board showed flexibility and allowed all nine speakers to take the floor: They were WHS Junior Jessica Davis, parent Angela Semmel, WHS Junior Brynn Custar, NWOSU advisor Dana Bay, WHS Junior Barrett Love, parent Alan Case, parent Kari Custar, parent and WHS teacher JoLynn Love.
Jamie Sherman also took to the open forum to speak on appreciation of the Ag teachers.
Brynn Custar spoke against these possible changes.
“I’m here speaking on behalf of not only myself, but my brother, cousins and the rest of the kids at Woodward public schools who will be negatively impacted by these narrow requirements to graduate as valedictorian, salutatorian or with honors,” she said. “ Many of us agree that there need to be changes and harder requirements to obtain these highly honored titles. But weighing it so heavily on the ACT is not the way to do it. One test is not an accurate judge of one’s intelligence. Frankly, the ACT judges everything but intelligence. What the ACT is designed to assess is a student’s strategy and time management above all else.
“This may seem like something that can easily be fixed for most. We are treating our students like numbers on the spreadsheet by thinking that if we just increase a variable, say our study time, our test scores will improve. This thinking doesn’t take into account other variables.
“Take a student who is bright, hardworking and dedicated to her score, but she struggled her whole life with a vision impairment. This makes the simple task of reading notes off the board or reading an assignment a challenge. She has adapted to using shorthand notes as the teacher discusses the notes and even during the pain of being hunched over her desk all day to read her papers. Instead of this difficulty discouraging her or dragging her away from school, it motivates her. This young girl gets a job, extra curricular activities, goes home every night and sacrifices time with her family and friends to study because she knows it’s going to take her twice as long to complete that assignment.
“The headaches and constant back pain are worth it because she knows these extra hours will help her stay on track with all the other kids and maybe even set her up to graduate with honors. Opening a whole new world of opportunities. That wouldn’t have ever been a possibility without those scholarships. But now that dream is crushed, shattered to the ground along with the life she dreamed of all along because of one test.
“This one test printed in tiny lettering and given in a short time frame, doesn’t take into consideration just this girls’ disabilities. That girl who has worked her whole life to get good grades and stay on track to graduate as valedictorian, is being denied her dream because of a handicap she was born with.
“You say you’re helping us but what this is doing is driving hard working kids away from school. When you take students one motivation and weigh it so heavily on a test that is not designed to test the knowledge. It does not take into consideration a student’s disability. You are setting our school up for failure.”
Barrett Love spoke in favor of the proposed changes.
“I’m a member of the Class of 2024 at Woodward high school. I would like to speak tonight in support of the proposed Honors Program requirements. I am from a middle class family. We do not have enough money to pay for my college, but we have too much to qualify for financial aid,” he said. “On behalf of myself and hundreds of other students in Woodward high school like me, the ACT is a pathway to paying for college. Universities give hundreds to thousands of dollars to students with higher ACTs.
“Implementing a required ACT score for graduating honors will automatically help prepare students for college and assist them in paying for tuition. Because as they increase their score to graduate honors, you’re qualified to receive more scholarships. This is good because many students are unaware of just how important the ACT is. They apply for college and are flabbergasted at the price of attending their dream universities. As a result, many drop out and are forced to work much harder to simply receive an education. If one automatically has a higher ACT score, due to the honors program requirements, they’re in a better position to pay for college.
“Woodward High School graduates compete with other schools for academic and merit scholarship money, and it is always awarded to those with the highest ACT. Requiring an ACT score for the honors program would help ensure that our graduates are running for those scholarships, further helping to ensure that our students are better prepared for college.
“In addition, GPA and class rank are not a fair basis for honors programs, because not all courses are equal within our school and compared to other schools. There are many students who strategize their high school path to take the easy AP classes, so they can most easily retain their 4.0. They do not care about actually preparing themselves for college. . . So why should these students graduate with the same rank as students who truly care about learning and preparing themselves for college and are willing to put in the effort in order to achieve this ACT score.
“Unlike basing the honors program based on GPA, the ACT is a standardized measurement, which means that everyone has equal work if he or she must demonstrate to achieve the honor of valedictorian plus the students that are truly motivated to achieve this rank, rather than just wanting it because it looks good on a resume, we’ll be willing to put in the extra effort to achieve this goal”
NWOSU Advisor Dana Bay spoke against using the ACT, noting that some students struggle with standardized tests.
“We talked about not judging our teachers by the scores off of the standardized test. So why would we judge our kids off to school on one standardized test?,” she said. “There’s just some kids that cannot take tests like that and do well. And there are lots of other ways you can come up with some different standards to use to develop to change our program if it needs to be changed.”
After the open forum, Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gave his report and the consent agenda was approved with the removal of item J regarding Honors revisions to be discussed separately.
Board member Chad Mead agrees that there needs to be some changes and some separation of rigor for students to be recognized. “It’s not that I don’t want students to be rewarded but there needs to be separation. Sports analogies get my attention, so if you cross the finish line first, you aren’t going to get a third place ribbon. At the same time, it’s not 4th down and 5 and then decide its third and 2. You don’t change it. I think this is just a part of it but there needs to be a lot more work to be done.”
Board member BJ Williams agreed with Mead. “I think there are just a lot of questions that surround this issue. Chad hit on it. There are other ways to make that separation.”
President Leah Barby had a little bit of a different view on the subject. “I do agree that there is a lot more to look at. But with what is here in front of us tonight, I don’t think a 25 and 23 is unreasonable. I do totally agree to pushing it back a few years so it doesn’t affect those currently in high school. I don’t think it’s right to change the rules in the middle of the game.”
Board member Lance Semmel spoke out against the ACT score.
“I just disagree with the ACT score period. Testing one kid on one day. For those here today, I’m proud of all of you. I have some questions as to why it was put down for the class of 2024 and the transparency is horrible, throwing this in, in July,” he said. “We need to do better about educating the board members. I knew nothing of this and I don’t know if any of the others knew, but I missed the July meeting.”
Semmel then moved to disapprove using the ACT for the honors program.
Williams seconded the motion. Barby voted no and if Semmel’s motion failed, her motion was to approve the 25 and 23 ACT scores and backdate to the 8th grade class. Mead also voted no. Williams voted yes and new member Tate Endersby voted yes. The motion passed that the ACT scores are not part of the honors requirement.
Reynolds spoke of the meeting Monday evening
“Many would comment on last night’s board meeting in a negative way,” he said. “In reality, we had a full house of people who care deeply and passionately about education in our community. Each speaker spoke from the heart, and every single person in attendance was respectful. That is called “civil discourse” and it’s something that, sadly, we see all too often lately in our society.
“We are also blessed with five board members who are committed and dedicated to doing everything in their power to improve education in Woodward because they know how profoundly important it is for the future of our community and our state. Even when they disagree, they continue to show respect and admiration for each other.
“I applaud our students, staff, parents, and community members who continue to ask the hard questions and work to ensure we are pushing our students hard in ways that will make them better citizens with full, productive lives. We are Woodward, and the pioneer spirit of our forefathers lives on in us.”
Also on Monday, board members approved the lighting maintenance agreement.
