Woodward Public Schools (WPS) Board of Education met Monday evening.
After initial order of business, Superintendent Kyle Reynolds recognized the Chamber of Commerce Student Citizens of the Year Peyton Hughes and Lauren Pingry and Highland Park 4th Grade Student Jaidyn Chester who is the county spelling bee champion.
Reynolds also updated the board on Kenyon Lanham making the all state football team and Boomer Cheer winning 4th at state competition.
“Progress on the WPS Hall of Fame,” Reynolds mentioned. “We are seeking nominations for the first class to be inducted as well as volunteers to serve on the selection committee.”
Reynolds reported roofing projects are currently out for bid, and work will begin this spring all across the district.
Updates were also given regarding some staff development opportunities.
“We have a great professional development day coming up with nationally-recognized Rich Smith, courtesy of our GearUP grant,” Reynolds said. “Our Project AWARE team will also be a part of those presenting at the upcoming "Awareness to Action" virtual conference the State Department of Education is putting on February 15th.”
School staff are working on plans for graduation, prom, and spring banquets but no concrete decisions have been made, according to Reynolds.
“Given that the situation continues to evolve regarding the pandemic, we are discussing plans for these events that resemble the traditional models as we have done things in the past as well as contingency plans depending on limitations that may be in place at the time of the event,” Raynolds said. “For example, the Governor's current executive order limits indoor events to four tickets per student participant or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.”
All consent agenda items were approved.
The board approved the $5,000 National Board Certified stipends for the 2021 school year.
The supplemental estimate means for building fund 21 for the remainder of 2020/2021 and financial statement on 2020/2021 were approved. The school has over-collected $3,787,950 from the insurance company from what was estimated at the beginning of the year.
“That is the total amount that we received from the insurance company for the full and final settlement, our roofing project,” Reynolds clarified. “We've already deposited the cash, but this is a mechanical process that appropriates these funds.”
The board approved putting federal funds into the district’s general fund and adding the amount to the school budget.
“This is the funding that we have received from this last round of COVID assistance,” Reynolds said. “The allocation was based on the number of Title One students that we have.”
According to Reynolds, it was determined at a federal level how the $1,962,915.69 would be distributed.
Considerable discussion was made over the WPS Pandemic Plan. The board voted to make no modifications to current protocols and to extend the mask mandate for another month.
“We are seeing our internal procedures and protocols work in conjunction with the recent CDC quarantine guidelines and the Governor and Health Commissioner's quarantine mitigation strategy,” Reynolds said. “Our board and administration are in lock step with the philosophy that our students are safer in school where we can provide a clean, orderly learning environment where we can also attend to their nutritional and social-emotional needs.”
According to Raynolds, at one point last semester nearly 300 students were in quarantine, but as of the last report, there were only 13.
