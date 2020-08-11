Over 90,000 meals have been served to Woodard students since the shutdown in March, according to Woodward Public Schools (WPS) Superintendent Kyle Reynolds as he updated the Board of Education Monday evening.
According to Reynolds, area churches jumped in to help in July helping to provide over 1,000 meals a day.
After the initial order of business, Chad Mead was sworn in as new Office No. 5 board member.
The consent agenda was approved except for one item. The board tabled new policies regarding sexual harassment incident report forms and written notices of allegations.
Reynolds clarified that an approval of school meal prices increases for 2020/2021 will not be affecting student meal prices.
The district has lost about 400 students over the past 5 to 6 years. According to Reynolds, before covid, there was a projected loss of $400,000 due to the decrease in student enrollment. After covid and the decline in the oil field, another $400,000 was projected but when the mid-July preliminary budget came in, the numbers are much worse. WPS will receive $1,068,000 less in state aid than they received last year.
This crushing number is softened some with CARES Act funding coming in with few strings attached. This funding will replenish over $500,000, some of which is going to the all new expenses of covid-related costs.
Other expenses are being redirected and juggled around to save and cover costs, according to Reynolds.
WPS is also receiving $20,000 in state help with virtual learning. Unfortunately, the program WPS has been using for third through 12th grade virtual learning is not covered with that money. Reynolds did say kindergarten through second grade, which the other program did not cover, is offered through a new program. This money will hopefully cover the costs of virtual learning for those classes.
The board discussed the COVID-19 pandemic distance learning plan proposed by the State Board of Education and calls members had received from concerned parents. Doctor Kenan Kirkendall and Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury were available to answer questions as well.
The board was concerned about having flexibility to gauge needs unique to the district based on recommendations from Emergency Management and local health care professionals, as well as state council.
The board unanimously approved member Shane Smithton’s motion “to approve the plan, but at the same time to grant the superintendent the ability to deviate from the plan after consulting with appropriate health care officials.”
The board approved the Riley Boatwright Emergency Plan, which will make sure all sporting events for 7th through 12th grades will have EMR certified personnel or staff available.
The August district personnel report and 2020/2021 athletic extra duty stipends were discussed in executive session and then approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.