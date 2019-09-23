Woodward County Commissioners heard from a number of guests at their weekly meeting Monday.
Northwest Domestic Crisis Services (NWDCS) Advocate Kristi Hill addressed the board about putting purple spotlights on the courthouse lawn in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in which the board approved.
Commissioners approved a Proof of Public Meeting letter about a meeting that was held by representatives of E.ON Climate and Renewables North America, LLC with respect to the Boiling Springs Wind Project.
The board approved the road use and maintenance agreement for the Sooner Wind Project Re-Power & Oklahoma Wind Project Re-Power which was presented to the board by NextEra Energy Project Manager Elinore Beitler. According to Beitler, this is a $1 million bond for any repairs that have to be made to the roads.
“We're just doing the turbines and the tops. So there's no towers,” Beitler said. “It’s a re-power.”
The board approved the Fair Board’s recommendation to appoint Bailey Poer as Event Center Interim Manager with a raise to $20 an hour in her wage. There was also discussion about event center staff. Commissioners asked the fair board to consider comparing event center staff hourly wages to other county employees.
“I want you to realize, the fair board to realize, that your folks out there are pretty underpaid,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said.
Commissioners also authorized County Clerk Wendy Dunlap to make P Card purchases for the event center.
Commissioners closed the public hearing for re-zoning from A1 agricultural to I-2 industrial for a tract of land in Section 8 T22N R20W consisting of 4.7373 acres. No one came to the meeting in protest of the rezoning.
The board approved and signed a letter of project completion for materials reimbursement to be submitted to Circuit Engineering District #8.
