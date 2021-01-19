Woodward Public School Board of Education met Monday evening for a special meeting in lieu of the meeting canceled last week for lack of quorum.
The consent agenda, consisting of routine items was approved.
The board approved the supplemental estimate of needs for the building fund and financial statement for the remainder of 2020/2021.
The Teacher Leader Effectiveness (TLE) Qualitative Evaluation Waiver was approved. According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, the State Department of Education is allowing districts to apply for this waiver due to covid.
“Our principals plan to utilize the full evaluation system,” Reynolds said. “But this will give them flexibility in case, for example, a teacher were out for an extended time or some other extenuating circumstance.”
The board approved extending the school mask mandate.
“There was a great deal of discussion about the new quarantine guidance that Gov. Stitt announced last week,” Reynolds said. “Our board did not ‘mandate’ the new quarantine guidelines, but instead chose to allow our staff to implement these options as we can.”
According to Reynolds, the principals have reported that some staff are willing to allow a close contact student to remain in their classroom during quarantine, and some are not.
“That is completely understandable, and no staff will be forced into that situation,” Reynolds said. “The elementary scenario is easier to work with in a situation in which the teacher and parents are willing to participate, as these classrooms are cohorted and can be separated from the rest of the building.”
In this case, students would report to their classroom 30 minutes later than usual and will leave for the day 30 minutes earlier, according to Reynolds.
“For a middle or high school student, the situation is complicated because the student moves from class to class throughout the day,” Reynolds said. “As you can tell, there are a lot of details to take into consideration, and a lot of moving parts."
According to Reynolds, the school contact trace investigators, led by Shay Stewart, will analyze every situation and rely on open communications with all parties involved in the process.
“We are hopeful that our staff will be offered the vaccine in the coming weeks, and I can personally attest to the success of the recent, aggressive treatment plans,” Reynolds encouraged. “We still have a long road ahead of us, but we will continue to work through this together.”
The board also approved the January district personnel report, as well as no changes in year one of Reynolds’ three-year contract.
