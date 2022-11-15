The Woodward Board of Education met at the TAP Center Monday evening. A discussion topic included the district’s bonding capacity.
Board members discussed a number of options that were presented by the district’s financial advisor with regard to scenarios in which a no-tax-increase bond proposition could go to a vote in 2023.
“Over the course of the past year, we have conducted enrollment forecasts and a facility assessment. Last spring, OSSBA conducted focus groups to garner input from a variety of stakeholders. Since then a tremendous amount of effort and resources have been dedicated toward building and maintenance improvements all across the district,” said superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
He also spoke of restructuring and focusing on communications both internally and externally.
“In January of 2023, we will launch a new communications suite that will include a new website and communications platform that will sync with a custom branded app for parents.”
All items on the consent agenda were approved. A couple items included the Annual District Reading Sufficiency Act Plan for 2022-2023, District Gifted Education Plan for 2022-2023.
The amended resolution calling for the 2023 school board election to elect a board member to board office No. 3 was also approved.
The temporary easement with ODOT for the upcoming construction project of 9th St. was also approved. The easement is for five feet in front of Madison Park. ODOT has offered WPS $500 and it won’t interfere with the Head Start program that operates in that facility.
