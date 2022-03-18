An order to cease and desist was issued to Banc Central, National Association, Alva, Oklahoma in November 2021. The Consent Order was placed on the Bank for engaging in unsafe or unsound practices, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Mary Margaret Myers Miller, Chairman of the Board for BancCentral responded by email to address the concerned citizens. Miller stated, “We are disappointed that we have fallen short of our regulators’ expectations, and we are fully committed to thoroughly addressing the issues identified in the Consent Order.”
Issues also included those relating to management and board supervision, strategic and capital planning, risk ratings and loan review, credit administration, and the allowance for loan and lease losses.
Miller continued, “In response to the Consent Order, BancCentral has taken significant remedial steps and is enhancing its internal risk control infrastructure. This enhancement is a strategic priority for BancCentral, and we have the necessary resources in place to address these issues and are optimistic about our ability to address these issues and the future prospects for the bank.”
Article two of the order states, “The bank has begun corrective action and has committed resources to remediate these unsafe or unsound practices.” According to the remaining articles, The bank was to make changes accordingly and by certain deadlines throughout the reminder of 2021 into 2022.
Miller concluded her statement with, “The Consent Order will not impact our ability to serve our customers in the communities in which we operate.”
BancCentral is headquartered in Alva with branches in Woodward, Enid, Cherokee and Anthony, Kan.
