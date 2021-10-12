After lengthy discussion, the Woodward Board of Education approved hiring services from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association’s facility assessments and enrollment forecasting planning for $22,000. The assessments will help develop data and priorities in facility repairs, as well as make a plan for community engagement to get a new bond passed.
According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, the last bond issue was passed in 2013, eight years ago.
The board was initially hesitant after hearing Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch’s financial report. Because of ad valorum tax protests by Power Rig and DCP, approximately $5 million is unavailable for the school to use which could affect the school district’s carry over by over a $1 million.
The board had also just approved budget revision for fiscal year 2021-2022 including substantial increases from the auditor’s estimate of needs. According to Burch, a big part of the increase is due to CARES Act funding the auditor is expecting the district to spend.
A resolution for calling for the 2022 school board election to elect a board member to office number one for a five-year term was approved. Shane Smithton is the incumbent in office number one.
The board approved a request to close split precincts with 100 or fewer registered voters.
A resolution for funding schools and libraries universal services, authorizing applications for funding, payment upon approval and receipt of services for the 2021-2022 year was approved.
An executive session was held to discuss a possible real estate transaction, evaluate October district personnel reports and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ performance evaluation. After returning to open session, personnel reports were approved but no other comments were made.
Reynolds noted in his report that Amazon orders have been shut down because of shipping delays and lost orders saying, “It’s just turned into a nightmare.”
