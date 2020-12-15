Woodward Board of Education witnessed the swearing in of a new member Monday evening. Benjamin (B.J.) Williams is now filling the vacancy of office #4 that was vacated Sept. 30, 2020. No one filed for the office during the filing period. His term will end in 2024.
Woodward FFA Teacher Chip Laubach brought several young men from the shooting sports team for recognition. The team recently won State Junior Sporting Clay tournament.
High School Principal Ron Sunderland gave the annual accounting of dropouts and college remediation rates. A total of 157 out of 164 registered students graduated this past year. Several of those moved and there were no records requested from another school
“We felt pretty good about that, especially considering when we had to shut down because of the coronavirus last year we had 36 seniors that were in danger of not graduating,” Sunderland said. “Through efforts of our teachers and the assistant principals and everybody involved we were able to cut that down to four. Thirty-two of those at-risk seniors ended up graduating.”
Sunderland also reported 46 percent of last year’s seniors, if they went to college would require remediation at some point. That's 1.2 percent above the state average which is an improvement over the past three or four years.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds reported receiving a $10,000 donation from Bruce Benbrook to help disadvantaged students.
“Once again, our friend Mr. Benbrook has come through,” Reynolds said. “We truly appreciate his partnership.”
The board approved a participation agreement with Oklahoma State Department of Education and Public Consulting Group, Inc. for medicaid reimbursement for students needing occupational therapy, behavioral therapy and speech pathology. According to Reynolds the reimbursement will be approximately $50,000 to $60,000 into next year.
The board approved a memorandum of agreement with the Oklahoma State Department of Health for providing onsite COVID-19 testing for students and staff. These are free tests on site that only have a few more hoops to jump through in order to be used in the district, according to Reynolds.
The board approved a COVID-19 addendum to the contract for Boomer Kids Club, which is an update in the policy specifically for transparency to benefit parents, according to Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch.
The agreement with Coryell Roofing and Construction, Inc. for phase 2 of the district-wide school roofing project was approved, contingent upon insurance approval.
In addition to regular business, routine items on the consent agenda were approved and the personnel report.
