The Woodward Board of Education is having their monthly meeting on Monday at 6 p.m., in the administration building.
One of the items on the consent agenda is the tabled revisions to the honors program in the High School Handbook. Some of the changes have parents concerned.
The 2021-2022 High School handbook states:
“Woodward High School offers an honors program that is recommended for high excelling college bound students. Students who participate in the honors program will be ranked ahead of the students who do not. The curriculum requirement is two years of a foreign language or two years of computer and four math and four science classes (one of which can be waived their junior or senior year). Students must also take at least two AP classes or dual credit concurrent classes during high school.
The student must maintain a 3.5 GPA. Valedictorians and Salutatorians must take a total of four AP classes or dual credit concurrent classes. Valedictorians must have a 4.0 GPA and Salutatorians must have a 3.9 GPA or higher.”
The revisions show:
- A student must maintain a 3.75 GPA and score a 21 or higher on their ACT exam.
- Valedictorians must still have a 4.0 GPA but to also have a score of 25 or higher on the ACT exam.
- Salutatorians must still have a 3.9 GPA or higher and a score of 23 or higher on the ACT exam.
- This policy will go into effect for the 2024 graduating class and beyond.
With the revised timeline showing for the graduating class of 2024, families and students are worried about the time and effort juniors have already put forth to ensure they will graduate with honors.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds responded to these changes .
“The timeline for implementation has been debated a lot lately, and I think everyone can see the logic in backing off the implementation timeline to allow the changes to take effect for next year’s incoming freshmen, class of 2027,” he said. “We never want to set kids up for failure, and we want to make sure students and families have the necessary time to plan and prepare.”
When asked why ACT scores are now being implemented along with their GPA scores, Reynolds said, “In our review of our past valedictorians, salutatorians, and honors students we noticed a number of them had low ACT scores, many low enough that they were required to take remedial courses when they enter college. Remedial college courses do not count toward their degree, yet families still pay full tuition for them. Even students who qualify for OHLAP are required to pay full tuition for the remedial courses. We want to do everything we can to make sure those students are better prepared for college.
“Since the ACT is the primary benchmark of college and career readiness for high school students in Oklahoma, and since this is the indicator on the school’s report card, our team at WHS decided last year to increase our efforts to help our students raise their ACT scores. From the Fall 2021 administration of the ACT for our juniors to the Spring administration in 2022, 62% of our students increased their ACT scores by as much as 7 points. Increased ACT scores also provide increased scholarship opportunities.”
Reynolds was also asked about the ACT requirement with students planning to go to Technical School and how students are to pay for taking the test multiple times.
“Our first district goal is to improve student achievement, and for high school, the ACT is the indicator we use for college and career readiness for all students,” he said. “Even students who will enter the workforce directly after high school will enter jobs that are more technical and complex than ever before, and recent studies show that our students will change occupations and careers multiple times in their lifetime; therefore, they will truly need to be lifelong learners.
“We currently offer our students two free opportunities to take the ACT. One is funded by GearUP and the other is the state-provided test. Our team at WHS has also looked at other options, whether locally funded, or by ACT. If, for example, a student qualifies for free/reduced lunch, ACT offers two fee waivers their junior year and two more their senior year.”
Other topics on the consent agenda include the quarterly open transfer capacity, Woodward Middle School South and Highland Park field trips, Lida Hawkins Recruitment stipends for teachers and special education and academic extra duty stipends.
An action topic the board will discuss is the Resolution for Board Member Redistricting and Board Seat boundary language.
“Board seat #3 is up this year, which is Lance Semmel’s ward. By law we must adjust our board boundaries when there is a census, so the populations of each are within a certain percentage,” Reynolds said.
