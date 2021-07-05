Oklahoma Blood Institute’s blood supply remains at a critical level.
Although donors have responded to the blood emergency declaration, the blood supply has not rebounded as much as needed as hospital usage remains critically high. Last week’s hospital usage was nearly 20% higher than expected levels, based on historic usage patterns.
Due to a nationwide blood shortage, a strained blood supply represents an even more dangerous situation than it did in years past.
“The last year has been an unstable pattern of ups and downs for our blood supply, but none has been so worrying as the barely detectable reaction to the 14-victim shooting in Austin,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Such an anemic reaction is not at all typical and warns of a weakening national resilience to face the next mass casualty event.”
To rebuild the blood supply and be prepared for the holiday weekend, donors are needed immediately. Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Donors can find locations to donate at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the 6th-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities. For more information, visit obi.org.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
Woodward area blood drives in July
July 14 - Stride Bank, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 14 - Providence Place, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
July 16 - Healthback of Woodward, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
July 25 - United Southgate, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 26 - Klick Trip in Fort Supply, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 28 - Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck, noon to 6 p.m.
July 29 - Mooreland Heritage Manor, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 29 - Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo, noon to 6 p.m.
July 31 - Woodward Fire and Police Battle, old fire station, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
