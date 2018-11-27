The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging folks to consider starting a new tradition this holiday season giving blood.
“Patients facing trauma, surgery, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions, depend on blood so that they can spend precious time with their families,” said President and CEO of OBI John Armitage, M.D. “We’re blessed to be surrounded by giving people who respond when there is a need. Few gifts are more impactful than the gift of hope, healing, and comfort for local patients and their loved ones.”
Upcoming blood drives are as follows:
• Nov. 28 - Mooreland High School - 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Nov. 28 - High Plains Technology Center - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Nov. 29 - Sharon-Mutual High School and Community - Noon to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 29 - Woodward High School - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Dec. 3 - Mooreland United Methodist Church - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Dec. 4 - Alliance Health Woodward - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Dec. 14 - Walmart, Woodward - Noon to 6 p.m.
• Dec. 14 - Omni Media Group - Noon to 6 p.m.
According to the OBI, there is a serious need for O-negative blood donors. O-negative is the universal blood type, and can be given to any patient, regardless of blood type, in an emergency.
For more information visit obi.org.
