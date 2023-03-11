Sen. Paul Rosino recently won full Senate approval for Senate Bill 513.
This bill would allow cancer patients to have better access to biomarker testing by making sure it’s covered by all insurance plans and Medicaid, according to Ryan Poppe, senior media advocacy manager at American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
“This is not the future of medicine, it’s what modern medicine is capable of” says Matt Glanville, Oklahoma government relations director for ACS CAN.
Biomarker testing can specifically identify what kind of cancer treatment the patient needs.
“Now doctors can know to attack the cancer down to the genetic code” says Poppe. Biomarker testing takes a sample from the patient’s tumor, or blood, then sent to a lab to get information about the patient’s specific cancer cells.
“This is about making sure Oklahomans get the life saving care they need” says Glanville.
ACS CAN prioritizes cancer policies on every government level. Believing in everyone having the same options for cancer treatment.
