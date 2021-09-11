Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 20001 two highjacked airline flights crashed into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center. Another crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control.
Glenn Billings of Billings Funeral Home in Woodward helped at the World Trade Center sites as a member of the Mortuary Officer for the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams. The team goes to disaster sites for to help identify and return bodies to their families.
“Alan Clark, owner of a Beaver funeral home, has been instrumental in helping me get involved in disaster relief work,” said Billings. “They had a Mass Fatality Class in Woodward in 1995- two weeks before the OKC Bombing. He, along with two other instructors, told the class--You must be prepared.”
“I remember the first night after this class, I left there hoping we never have a disaster. Two weeks later (April 19, 1995) the OKC Bombing happened,” said Billings. “I was a founding member of Homeland Security stemming from the OKC Bombing.”
Since then, Billings has worked at the site of the airline crash in Guam, flooding in Del Rio, Texas, crash site of the Columbia Space Shuttle where he worked for two weeks, a total of 8 weeks in New York after 9-11, followed by helping at the sites of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ike. Most specialists helping with disasters have full-time jobs so only work with DMORT part-time as federal employees.
“For 9-11 we were at the Medical Examiner Office in New York for the whole time. They ran 24-hour shifts,” said Billings. “I was a Mortuary Officer that made sure everybody was at the right place.”
“When they found somebody, they brought him (or her) to the Medical Examiner Office that took up a whole block area. If they’d bring people of service—police and firemen, we’d stop and line the street (which was corded off) and salute every person carried into the Medical Examiner Office,” said Billings. “What DMORT helps with is identification of bodies to get them back to their families.”
“Probably what was hard for me was knowing some of the people, like Fire Chief Ray Downey, that helped with the OKC Bombing. He was killed on 9-11. When you know people, that’s difficult,” said Billings. “People I worked with in New York are like family and some have passed away since then due to health complications from helping at 9-11.”
Following 9-11, children from across the country and around the world brought smiles to the faces of the workers. “The letters children wrote back then helped a lot because our country had come together,” said Billings.
In reflecting on this emotionally and physically draining job of service to the country during disasters, Billings explained that there were support services available to help workers cope when needed. Those unable to deal with it were sent back home. Billings and his co-workers depended on each other for de-briefing, completing their tasks, then coping after returning home to families and jobs.
“A year and a half ago we went to New York for something my daughter had there and we went to the 9-11 site. It was very emotional. More emotional that I thought it would be,” Billings said.
Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team members never know when or if they will be able to assist at big disasters across the U.S. and out of the country, but they must always be prepared.
“Chuck Smith, our DMORT Commander from Baton Rouge, says in every one of his email letters to us, Hug your loved ones. Tell them how much you love them, and always have your bag packed and ready to go.”
