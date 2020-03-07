By Janelle Stecklein
CNHI State Reporter
OKLAHOMA CITY — Fearful that rural voters face disenfranchisement at the polls, an Oklahoma lawmaker wants to overhaul the rules governing citizen-led ballot initiatives.
State Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, said Oklahomans living in the state’s three largest cities can easily sway the outcome of elections, and those championing new laws can easily ignore the opinions of rural voters.
Existing law allows Oklahomans to take policymaking into their own hands and put new laws up for a vote — if they can get 8 percent of voters statewide to sign on to a proposed law. Oklahomans can propose constitutional amendments with 15 percent.
Pfeiffer is proposing House Joint Resolution 1027, which would overhaul the Oklahoma Constitution and require the signatures come from 8 percent of voters living in each of the five U.S. congressional districts. He said he’s planning to propose an amendment clarifying that he’s not seeking to increase the signature threshold five-fold.
His measure also eliminates requiring the percent of legal voters be based on total votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. His constituents are primarily rural voters spread across a five-county area.
“I don’t think this is going to stop initiative petitions,” he said. “I think it’s just going to require that they be ideas that everyone in the state agrees upon.”
Pfeiffer said because of population shifts, residents living in 75 of the state’s 77 counties are about to become a minority.
“I worry more about my voters in rural Oklahoma being disenfranchised and not even intentionally,” he said. “It’s just the path of least resistance. If you have to collect a certain number of signatures, you’re going to do it in the metro areas. You’re not even going to ask people in rural Oklahoma because you don’t have to.”
He said Missouri and Arkansas have similar requirements to ensure equal representation.
But state Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said he fears that voters in one congressional district could hold an initiative hostage despite support from the rest of the state.
“He’s effectively disenfranchising his own people within his own district,” Fugate said. “To me, that removes power from the people, so it’s not the right thing to be doing.”
Fugate is also concerned that Pfeiffer is eliminating the requirement that signatures be based on totals from the last gubernatorial election.
He said some registered voters are dead or no longer live in Oklahoma. They obviously don’t vote, but still count toward those totals, he said.
“There are effectively people being counted for this calculation that would never have the opportunity to sign a petition, so that makes it significantly harder,” Fugate said.
Amber England, campaign manager for Yes on 802, said Pfeiffer’s proposed changes are going to make it harder to get citizen-led measures on the ballot.
State Question 802, which proposes traditional Medicaid expansion, will appear on a ballot later this year. It received overwhelming support from Oklahomans living in both rural and urban areas, she said.
She believes the timing is no coincidence with lawmakers staring down nearly a half dozen proposed citizen-led initiatives.
“I think this is an attempt by the Legislature to take away the voices of Oklahomans who used the initiative petition process to force change and policy when the Legislature didn’t have the courage to do it,” England said. “I think every Oklahoman should be concerned that there’s initiative petition bills making their way through the process very quietly.”
Only having 90 days to collect 178,000 signatures is difficult enough, she said.
“This would just create an additional barrier and make it nearly impossible,” she said. “Initiative petitions are about letting people have the say when lawmakers simply lack the political courage to do the right thing.”
But Chip Paul, who spearheaded State Question 788, which proposed medical marijuana legalization, said Pfeiffer’s idea to require signatures from every congressional district is “brilliant.” He does not support increasing signature thresholds.
“(Initiative petitions) need to reflect the will of the people,” he said. “It doesn’t necessarily need to reflect the will of Oklahoma City and Tulsans.”
Under the current process, anyone with enough financial backing can collect enough signatures to put just about any measure on the ballot, he said.
“Right now, it’s easy to pay to play,” he said. “If you have enough money, you can get your signatures out of Oklahoma City and Tulsa.”
That wasn’t what the framers of the law had in mind, Paul said.
“It should be hard because we’re circumventing our normal legal process,” he said. “If you can game the system and just get your things through Oklahoma City and Tulsa, then it’s a bad system.”
Paul said State Question 788 was completely grassroots and had no money. In the final days of their signature drive, organizers thought they’d be 1,000 names short.
“Rural saved us,” Paul said.
Rural voters inking their name on petitions in the final days pushed the effort over the finish line by about 1,600 signatures.
Voters later overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana legalization.
Voters will have to approve any changes to the initiative petition process.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.