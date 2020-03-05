OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would require the State Department of Education to employ specialists to support elementary schools in implementing the requirements of the Reading Sufficiency Act passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives by a margin of 89-0 on Thursday.
House Majority Leader Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, was a principal co-author of the measure, which would fund specialists and professional development for teachers through current RSA appropriations.
“Reading is one of the most important skills we can teach our children,” Sanders said. “Coupled with my two dyslexia bills that passed the House yesterday and other important bills that address literacy needs of our students, this bill will help our public elementary school teachers have the support they need to teach reading to our young students. This will boost learning and put students on a better path toward overall academic success.”
HB 3446 requires the SDE to retain no less than 10 percent of the funds appropriated for the RSA to employ a team of literary specialists to support districts in implementing the RSA requirements.
The measure also requires school districts receiving more than $2,500 in funds appropriated for the RSA to spend no less than 10 percent of those funds on professional development for teachers teaching pre-K through fifth grade. The professional development shall include training in the science of how students learn to read.
The measure now moves to the State Senate.
Another bill authored by Sanders passed the House by a 94-1 vote.
The measure would strengthen the role of victims’ impact panels in helping to stop driving under the influence offenses and reduce the number of repeat offenders.
Sanders said House Bill 2877 was a request by victims’ impact panel programs currently operating in Oklahoma.
“This measure will make sure that DUI offenders go through this process of meeting with victims of these crimes,” Sanders said. This is proven to be 90 percent effective in our state. Any time we can save people from the incredible harm done by those who would drink and drive, we must. This not only saves the lives of potential future victims, but it reforms and stops those who would commit such crimes.”
Sanders said the measure accomplishes three things:
First, it puts teeth in the enforcement of current statutory requirements for operating a victims’ impact panel. The District Attorney’s Council now will collect information and certify the panels by ensuring they meet all statutory requirements and operate properly.
Second, the bill ensures that all defendants are being sent to a victim’s impact panel and standardizes the sentencing requirements statewide.
The bill also makes the fee for a victim/offender reconciliation program and Victims’ Impact Panel program a flat $75 instead of the sliding scale that now exists across the state.
Sanders said victims’ impact panels have to pay a $1,000 filing fee.
