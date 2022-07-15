The Woodward County Commissioners have a busy agenda scheduled for Monday morning.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
They will open and decide on six-month bids for numerous items, including:
- Grader blades and bolts
- Packer Services
- Emulsion
- Tires
- Contract hauling
- Trackhoe
- Road materials
- Limestone Chips B
- Grinding/milling asphalt roadway
Other action topics include:
- Melanie Matt with OSU Extension contract and budget for 2022//2023
- Johnny Ketcherside with Rural water #2 OEDA Grant, quotes for pipe.
- Fiscal year 2023 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Grant program update.
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations beginning balances for FY 2022/2023
- Oklahoma Office of Juveniles Affairs FY 2023 contract renewal.
- Resolution establishing the Woodward County Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-Pace) program.
- Approval of Memorandum of Agreement with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to administer the Woodward County C-Pace Program.
Commissioners will also approve four-week payroll, purchase orders an allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through July 13.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will have a public hearing Monday at 7 p.m. prior to their meeting.
The public hearing is a request to rezone 4421 Hunter Road from R-1 single family dwelling district to A-3 residential estates. This is requested by property owners Larry and Marla Hawthorne to allow the grazing of one horse or cow per acre.
The consent docket for commissioners will include:
- Approve minutes of the regular meeting of July 5, 2022.
- Approve Facilities Use Agreement to use the Round-up Club Arena for the county free fair horse show on Aug. 25.
- Approve Facilities Use Agreement with the Woodward Community Foundation and Woodward Chamber of Commerce dba Crystal Christmas for the Crystal Christmas festivities from Aug. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.
Commissioners will also consider and take action with respect to adoption of Resolution No. 2022-19 declaring certain items of property surplus no longer needed for city purposes. Items listed are dash cameras, mirrors and IF Boxes.
