The Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda scheduled for Monday. They will consider and discuss the bids that were opened last Monday but were tabled.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse.
Bid B-22-25 is for the Fairgrounds parking lot expansion. Bid B-22-26 is for county wide striping. Bid B-22-27 concerns county wide fog sealing.
Resolution R-22-55 will be to discuss a county wide burn ban through Tuesday Oct. 11.
Appointment of requisition and receiving officers for the county treasurer is also on the agenda.
A discussion and approval for the Woodward County Estimate of Needs and Budget for fiscal year 2022/2023 is also listed.
Woodward City Commissioners and Woodward Municipal Authority will meet Monday evening at City Hall to approve the facilities use agreement with Omni Communications, Inc for Fall of Days October 12-16.
Another topic is the the lease agreement with OC Digital Strategies, LLC.
Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
