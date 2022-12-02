The Woodward County Commissioners will open several sealed bids at their Monday meeting. Bids that will be opened include:
- Ballots for one year
- Chip/crack seal for six months
- Right-of-way mowing for six months
- Grader Blades/bolts for six months
- Packer Services for six months
Also on the agenda is discussion of a lease purchase financing with Stock Exchange Bank for a 2022 F-150 Ford Pickup for district No. 2.
Another action topic is to discuss State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation Plan of proposed county road EW-51 state job #28460(04) District #2. Also 324A Claim for Project JP 28460(04) Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Brian Dowell with NegaWatt will also be present to follow up on county lighting.
A weekly update on grants and resolution R-22-77 Woodward County Burn Ban through December 12th are also on the agenda.
Routine items on the agenda are as follows: four week payroll, monthly reports of officers, purchase orders, appointment of requisition and receiving agents for Woodward County District #2 and discussion with County Officers.
Commissioners are also scheduled for an executive session regarding the courthouse custodian position.
Woodward City Commissioners are scheduled for their meeting Monday evening at City Hall at 7 p.m.
City Commissioners will discuss bids relative to four Trane HVAC, gas/electric package Units and installation for the Advance 4 Solutions building.
The approval or disapproval of the purchase of a 2023 Commercial Pumper Fire Apparatus from Banner Fire Equipment, Inc in the amount of $463,382.36 to replace fire equipment that has been retired from use.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will also consider the HVAC units for the Advance 4 Solutions building.
