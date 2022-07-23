Woodward County Commissioners will go over tabulated bids at their meeting Monday morning.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Bids commissioners will discuss were originally opened last week but held over for approval.
Resolution R-22-41 is to discuss extending the burn ban through August 8th, 2022. Commissioners adopted a burn ban during a special meeting on Thursday, but it is due to expire on Monday.
Weather over the next few days is expected to remain hot and dry with highs over 100. The next chance of rain, according to a forecast on Friday morning, is Wednesday night.
Resolution R-22-42 redirects the County Use Tax and Jail Use Tax as created in Resolution R-09-66 dated 8-31-09 to the County General Use Tax Fund.
Consider/Action topics include:
- Appointment of Clint White to assist in coordination with Indian Nations Council of Government to provide administrative services for C-Pace Program as set forth in the agreement approved in the commission meeting on July 18.
- Appointment of Requisition and Receiving Agents for Fair/Fair Debt.
- Resignation Letter from Kendal Stephens from Woodward County Fair Board representing District #3.
- Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc acquisition rate per acre in Woodward County District #2.
Routine Consider/Actions on the agenda are as follows:
- Transfer Appropriations out of General Use Tax into Jail Use Tax
- Purchase Orders
- Monthly Payroll
- Blanket Purchase Orders
Commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.