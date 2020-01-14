STILLWATER – Bruce T. Benbrook of Woodward is one of four Oklahoma State University graduates who are being inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame.
The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, Feb. 7, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by Oklahoma State University. It recognizes alumni and former students with outstanding lifetime achievements in society and professional life.
Benbrook graduated from OSU in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
During his time at OSU, Benbrook served as the student body president and was named the Outstanding Male Graduate. He was also selected as the Outstanding Senior in the College of Business and received the Outstanding Greek Man award.
After graduation, Benbrook returned to Woodward to work at the family-owned Stock Exchange Bank. He has served as the chairman of the board and CEO since 1981.
Benbrook has been a pillar of the Woodward community for multiple decades. He has served as the president of the Woodward Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Foundation, United Fund and the Lion’s Club. He was a founding director of the Woodward Education Foundation and served two terms as president. Benbrook also served as president of the Oklahoma Bankers Association and represented Oklahoma in numerous capacities at the federal level with the American Bankers Association.
In addition to the community and state he loves, Benbrook has given his time extensively to his alma mater. He has held numerous positions supporting OSU, including chairman of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents in 1994. He is also a former president of the OSU Alumni Association.
Benbrook has been honored many times by OSU, the city of Woodward and beyond. In 1991, Benbrook was named Woodward’s Citizen of the Year. He has also received the Woodward Education Association’s Friend of Education award on three separate occasions. Benbrook received the first C.E. Williams award for his support of the Plains Indians and Pioneer Museum. In 2014, he was honored with the American Red Cross Community Hero Award for Humanitarian Service. He was named a Spears School of Business 100 for 100 Outstanding Graduate in 2014.
Benbrook and his wife, Sheryl, have two daughters – Rachel and Julia. They are all graduates of OSU. Benbrook is a life member of the OSU Alumni Association.
This year’s other inductees include Dr. Claud D. Evans, Linda Parrack Livingstone and Neal L. Patterson.
For more information about the 2020 OSU Hall of Fame honorees and induction ceremony, visit ORANGECONNECTION.org/alumniawards.
