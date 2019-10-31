It’s football season, which means the Bedlam Blood Battle is coming up.
Healthy adults, ages 16 and up, will have two chances to donate blood and receive Bedlam-themed t-shirts. All donors will receive their choice of a “OSU orange” t-shirt featuring Coach Mike Gundy, or an “OU crimson” t-shirt featuring Coach Lincoln Riley.
“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, we love our football here in Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Blood Institute President and CEO John Armitage, M.D. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community. We thank our state’s universities and coaches for supporting Oklahoma Blood Institute in the unified mission of meeting the blood needs of patients in our state.”
Upcoming blood drives: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Mooreland
High School from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8 at Woodward High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If donors opt to not take the t-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries, according to OBI.
For more information, visit obi.org.
