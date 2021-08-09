Jimmy and Ashley Dixon and their two children are huge on community support, according to Mike Baker, a close friend of the family.
A Laverne native, 34 year old Ashley Dixon, was involved in an accident on June 22nd while loading a semi with cattle. Between hospital stays and ongoing rehabilitation, the family has some expenses.
The Beaver County Stockyards is holding a benefit on August 10th to help Ashley Dixon and her family.
“A trucking company out of Dodge that hauls cattle is donating a shipping to be auctioned off,” Mike Baker, a friend of the family said. “A Striper fishing guide from Lake Texoma has donated a fishing trip for six, the auctioned off for benefit.”
According to Baker, a steer will be auctioned over and over until everyone quits bidding.
“Typically what will happen is they will run it through the sale ring and sell it off just like you would any other beef going through the sale barn,” Baker said. “Then they'll donate it back to the sale barn again, and they'll just keep selling it, basically they just keep selling that steer over and over until it's done.”
According to Baker, the community is extremely good about helping community members in need. The Beaver County Stockyards also holds a benefit every year for the local fire departments in addition to supporting local families.
“I’ve seen them do it a lot for several of our locals we have had, been diagnosed with cancer,” Baker shared. “I've seen the sale barn do this pretty often. Any big medical emergency, I've seen the sale barn pretty often get a steer or calf donated and they auction them off and raise money.”
Between owning C and C Custom Cuts LLC in Laverne, helping local ranchers and working with the junior rodeos, the Dixon family has been a big part of the community throughout Beaver, Harper and Woodward Counties, according to Baker.
The sale barn opens at 10 a.m. but the benefit auction will begin around noon.
Donations can be made at the sale-barn office. For more information about the benefit, contact the Beaver County Stockyards at 580-625-3051.
