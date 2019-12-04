A new exhibit will kick off the month of December for the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum, featuring works made from the charred remains of a ranch destroyed in the 2018 wildfires.
The exhibit is called “Beauty from Ashes”, created by Neil Barney, whose ranch near Mutual was claimed by the fires - inspiring him to make beauty from ashes.
Barney began his woodworking two years ago, trying something new. He started by making coffee grinders, scoops, and salt and pepper grinders for his wife’s coffee shop, Cafè Paradee.
After the devastation of the wildfires, Barney enjoyed taking what was essentially ash and turning it into something beautiful.
“You make something useful and beautiful from a piece of trash basically,” Barney said. “I like repurposing stuff and making something useful out of something that really didn’t have any value before.”
Barney’s exhibit features all types of pieces such as bowls, pipes, grinders, and more.
“There was some history behind those pieces,” Barney said gesturing to a few pieces made from the charred wood. “Not all of them came from the fire but several of them did.”
A reception will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to launch the new exhibit.
