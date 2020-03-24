It should come as no surprise there are a large number of scams circulating related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores has provided some tips on what to watch for during these trying times. Scammers have devised numerous methods for defrauding people in connection with COVID-19 by setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms.
Some of the things to look for are:
• Treatment scams: Scammers selling fake cures, vaccines and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply scams: Scammers creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
• Provider scams: Scammers contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
• Charity scams: Scammers soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19.
• App scams: Scammers creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
• Bank/ FDIC scams: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has reported an uptick in fraudulent calls, text messages, letters and emails from scammers pretending to be FDIC employees. The scammers falsely claim that banks are limiting access to deposits or that there are security issues with bank deposits. The scammers, along with trying to create distrust, also are after bank account and other personal information. The FDIC does not send unsolicited correspondence asking for money or sensitive personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.